Spain Hits Shakira With Second Tax Fraud Charge
BEAUTIFUL LIAR?
Spanish authorities have hit Shakira with another charge of tax fraud, accusing her of using a “corporate network” to avoid more than 6 million euros ($6.4 million) in taxes in a single year, according to local reports. The Colombian singer is already due to go on trial in Barcelona in November for allegedly evading 14.6 euros in taxes between 2012 and 2014. In the latest case, prosecutors allege that Shakira used a network of companies in tax havens such as Luxembourg to avoid millions in taxes in 2018. The charges cover years in which Shakira was said to be living in Spain with the Barcelona soccer star Gerard Piqué, from whom she split in 2022 after 11 years together. The singer, who argues that she spent most of the time touring and also lived in the Bahamas, has accused Spanish prosecutors of picking on her unfairly.