Spain Minister Quits Over Panama Papers

Jose Manuel Soria, Spain’s acting industry minister, has been forced to quit, the latest casualty of the 11.5 million documents leaked from Panama law firm Mossack Fonseca. Soria had claimed he never headed a Bahamian offshore company—despite documents identifying him as a director of one such firm. He told the media Monday he didn’t have “shares, nor participation, nor any position of responsibility” with the company in question, but when evidence seemed to suggest otherwise, calls for Soria’s resignation grew.