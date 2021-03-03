Spain’s Princesses Jump Vaccine Line by Heading to the Middle East
PANDEMIC PANDERING
The former King of Spain’s two daughters are facing criticism from politicians and bringing attention to the country’s privileged monarchy after they were vaccinated against COVID-19 before they were technically eligible. “The vaccination of the princesses is more news which contributes to discrediting the monarchy,” Equality Minister Irene Montero said. “For the public, this constitutes preferential treatment and privileges.”
Princess Elena and Princess Cristina, both in their 50’s, were visiting their father King Juan Carlos, who is exiled in the United Arab Emirates, when the sisters said they were offered the vaccine as part of the process to get a medical certificate allowing them to visit their aging dad. “Had it not been for these circumstances, we would have waited for our turn to get vaccinated to come around in Spain,” the sisters said in a statement. King Juan Carlos left Spain in 2020 following a series of corruption scandals and allegations of infidelity.