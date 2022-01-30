CHEAT SHEET
Spain’s Rafael Nadal Wins Scandal-Ridden Australian Open
Rafael Nadal has sealed his record-breaking 21st Grand Slam win after defeating world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev of Russia to win the Australian Open on Sunday. The tournament got off to a rocky start after Serbian star Novak Djokovic hijacked attention over his vaccination status scandal. Djokovic, who had been the no. 1 seed, was deported and did not compete. Nadal’s win breaks his three-way tie with Djokovic and Roger Federer for most men’s single titles. Nadal, 35, has won 13 French Open titles, four U.S. Open titles and two Wimbledon titles under his belt. The Australian Open was the 29th time he has competed in a major final.