Spain’s Top Matador Gored by Bull in Comeback Fight

Spain’s top matador, José Antonio Morante de la Puebla, has been seriously injured after a bull gored him during a comeback performance in Seville. The bull charged, tossed, and drove its horn into Morante as he lay on the sand during a sold-out show marking his return to the bullring after his shock retirement last year. Doctors said the horn perforated Morante’s rectum, leaving a “very serious” injury that required more than two hours of surgery. He is widely considered to be his generation’s best bullfighter, and has drawn acclaim for his “mastery of the cape” and a certain “mysticism” to his performances, The Times reported. His return had energized Seville’s bullfighting festival, attracting younger audiences and selling out shows. Spain holds roughly 1,500 bullfights annually, however attendance has declined amid growing concerns over animal cruelty. Morante posted a photo on Instagram from his hospital room, captioned “One more step master.”

The Times