Spain’s World Cup Hero Olga Carmona Told of Dad’s Death After Final
‘REST IN PEACE’
Olga Carmona, the Spanish soccer player whose goal clinched the Women’s World Cup for her country on Sunday, learned after the match that her father had died. Carmona scored the only goal in the game against England, securing Spain’s first title in the tournament. The Royal Spanish Football Federation (REEF) said in a statement: “The RFEF deeply regrets to announce the death of Olga Carmona’s father. The footballer learned the sad news after the World Cup final. We send our most sincere embrace to Olga and her family in a moment of deep sorrow. We love you, Olga, you are Spanish soccer history.” A REEF spokesperson told Reuters that Carmona’s father had been ill for a long time and passed away on Friday. According to Spain’s Revelo website, friends and family chose not to tell her until after the game so she could focus on the match. “I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me,” Carmona tweeted after the game. “Rest in peace dad.”