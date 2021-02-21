Spaniards Smash Shops Over Catalan Rapper Pablo Hasél’s Imprisonment for Bashing Monarchy
LA VIDA LOCA
Protesters broke shop windows and rioted in the streets of Barcelona for a fifth consecutive night Saturday calling for the release of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasél who was arrested and sentenced to nine months in prison after “glorifying terrorism” by insulting the monarchy and police. Around 100 people have been arrested since the unrest began, which has sparked debate about freedom of speech in Spain. Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez, who belongs to the Socialist party, condemned the violence while members of the Podemos party have supported the protesters. Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias said Spain had “no situation of full political and democratic normality.” Thousands of people have signed petitions to support changing the country’s “gag law” covering freedom of expression.