Spanish Judge Finds Enough Evidence to Bring Tax Charges Against Shakira
THE HIPS DO LIE
Shakira famously said her hips don’t lie, but a Spain judge begs to differ. A judge has found “sufficient evidence” to bring six tax evasion charges against the singer, Spanish outlet El País reports. Prosecutors allege Shakira–whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll—used shell companies to conceal control of assets between 2012 and 2014, with her name only appearing on forms in countries considered tax havens. This, they said, allowed her to forgo paying 14.5 million euros in income and corporation taxes. The singer has maintained that she primarily lived in the Bahamas during that time, only visiting Spain occasionally. The judge said he could not rule on the merits of the argument, but believes there is enough evidence to require both parties to make them in court. If she is convicted, Shakira could face jail time.