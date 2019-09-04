CHEAT SHEET
RESOLUTION
Body of Spanish Olympic Skier Found in Mountains Near Madrid
Almost two weeks after she was last seen alive, the body of Spanish Olympic skier Blanca Fernandez Ochoa was found in the mountains outside of Madrid. A spokesperson from the Spanish police said that an off-duty officer from the Guardia Civil police force found Fernandez Ochoa’s body Wednesday at La Peñota, a mountain and popular hiking spot near Cercedilla, northwest of the Spanish capital, according to reporting by CNN. Fernandez Ochoa, 56, was the first Spanish woman to win a medal at the Winter Olympics, taking home a bronze in the slalom in Albertville, France. Fernandez Ochoa was last seen on Aug. 23 on the outskirts of the city. Her car, a Mercedes A-Class, was found on Sunday, and following an extensive search, her body was found three days later.