Spanish Porn Star Killed a Man in Psychedelic Toad Venom Ritual: Cops
A Spanish porn star has been arrested and charged with manslaughter along with two others over the death of a man who inhaled psychedelic poison from a rare toad. Jose Luis Abad, a Spanish fashion photographer, died in a July 2019 mystic ritual after consuming too much venom from bufo alvarius, a species more commonly known as the Colorado River Toad that secretes mucus containing the powerful hallucinogen 5-MeO-DMT. After a lengthy investigation, authorities took Nacho Vidal, a Spanish pornographic actor who sells replicas of his penis as perfume bottles and candles, as well as one of Vidal’s relatives and one of his employees into custody in the Valencia region of Spain. Spanish police said Vidal, in conducting the ritual, preyed on “highly suggestible people who were especially vulnerable and were seeking alternative ways to cure certain ailments or addiction.” Vidal’s lawyer denied his client acted as a shaman and said Abad’s ingestion of the venom was voluntary.