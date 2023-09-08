Spanish Prosecutors File Sexual Assault Suit Against Soccer Prez Over Kiss
KISS OF DEATH
Spanish state prosecutors have filed a lawsuit against embattled ex-soccer chief Luis Rubiales accusing him of sexual assault and coercion against La Roja star Jenni Hermoso, the country’s prosecutor’s office announced Friday. Earlier this week, Hermoso submitted an official complaint to prosecutors over the now-infamous unwanted kiss from Rubiales after the Women’s World Cup final. The prosecutor’s office’s press release said Hermoso’s statement to prosecutors described an environment in which “both she and people close to her suffered constant and repeated pressure from Luis Rubiales and his professional environment”—possibly constituting a crime of coercion. Prosecutors also plan to request information from Australian authorities “on the classification of crimes against sexual freedom in its criminal regulations.” Due to Rubiales’ 90-day suspension as president of Spain’s Royal Spanish Football Federation by FIFA, he can no longer access legal resources through RFEF, CNN reported. Rubiales has previously apologized and insisted the kiss was “mutual,” refusing calls for him to resign while claiming he will “fight to the end” against “fake feminism.” If found guilty of sexual assault, Rubiales could face a fine or between one and four years behind bars.