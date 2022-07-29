Spanish Prosecutors Want to Toss Shakira in Prison for 8 Years
THAT’S THE DEAL, MY DEAR
Prosecutors in Spain say they’ll seek a sentence of eight years and two months for pop sensation Shakira if she’s found guilty of tax fraud at trial. The Colombian singer has been charged with six counts, including allegedly failing to pay the Spanish government $15 million between 2012 and 2014. Prosecutors would additionally seek a $24 million fine if Shakira is convicted. The musician’s representatives say she has always fulfilled her tax duties and has posited the amount she is said to owe, plus $3 million in interest. Details of the potential penalty come after Shakira rejected a proposed settlement this week, choosing instead to go to trial. A date has yet to be set. According to Spanish newspaper El Pais, tax fraudsters rarely end up going to prison in Spain, usually getting away with a fine instead. Footballer Samuel Eto’o was given a 22-month suspended sentence in June for tax fraud despite prosecutors wanting 4.5 years in prison.