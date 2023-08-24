Spanish Soccer Boss to Resign Friday After World Cup Kissing Controversy: Reports
Luis Rubiales, the president of Spain’s soccer federation, is expected to resign his position on Friday, according to multiple local reports. The development comes just days after Rubiales planted a forcible kiss on a star midfielder in the aftermath of Spain’s World Cup victory last Sunday. The kiss ignited near-universal condemnation, with figures like Spain’s acting prime minister and star American player Megan Rapinoe criticizing Rubiales in harsh terms. The player’s union representing Jenni Hermoso, the athlete at the center of the controversy, warned the action would not “go unpunished,” and the government’s High Council of Sport threatened to take action if the Spanish Football Federation failed to do so. Spanish news outlets like El País, El Mundo, and COPE reported Thursday that Rubiales had informed the federation of his intention to resign during Friday’s extraordinary general assembly, hastily announced by the organization in the wake of the incident. The reports come just hours after FIFA announced it had opened a disciplinary case against Rubiables.