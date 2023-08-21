Spanish Soccer Boss Cops Heat After Kissing World Cup Star on the Lips
NOT COOL, DUDE
The head of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, the country’s governing body for the sport, copped plenty of heat after planting an unexpected kiss on Spanish midfielder Jennifer Hermoso following the team’s World Cup win Sunday. The pair were on stage for a FIFA awards ceremony following the game, when RFEF President Luis Rubiales grabbed Hermoso’s face with both hands and kissed her passionately, patting her on the back before walking away. In a live video later streamed to Instagram by a Spanish reporter, Hermoso says she “didn’t like it.” When confronted by another journalist about the incident, Rubiales appeared to brush it off entirely. “The kiss with Jenni? There are idiots all over. When two people have a moment of affection without any importance, we can’t listen to idiocy. We’re champions and I stay with that.” It is unclear if he will face any repercussions for the incident.