Spanish TV Star Slammed For Using Baby Surrogate at 68

Spanish actress Ana Obregón recently revealed she had a baby via an American surrogate at the age of 68—after losing her only son and her parents in a short period of time. The reaction in her homeland—where surrogacy is banned—has been harsh, with some government ministers referring to it as exploitation or abuse of women. “This is not surrogacy, this is renting a womb which, as we know, is an illegal practice in Spain,” Education Minister Pilar Alegría said, according to the BBC.