Spanish Women’s Soccer Team Threatens to Quit En Masse After Kissing Incident
Dozens of players on Spain’s women’s national soccer team have threatened not to return to the World Cup-winning squad if current leadership stays in place. In a letter released Friday, the players urged for “real” changes after a now-viral incident in which Luis Rubiales, president of the Royal Spanish Soccer Federation, forcibly kissed one of the players after they won the Women’s World Cup. Rubiales has since refused to step down, announcing on Friday that the kiss was consensual and criticizing “fake feminism.” But the player, Jenni Hermoso, claimed otherwise. In the Friday letter, she clarified that “in no moment” did she consent to being kissed by Rubiales. The letter was signed by Hermoso and 80 other players.