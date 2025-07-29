Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to travel attire, I’ve worn it all. My usual airport get-up is either a cute oversized sweatsuit (my go-tos are the Mission Pink Star Joggers from Chaser Brand and the trendy Alo Yoga Chill Sweatpant) or leggings and a t-shirt (Splits59 Airweight High Waist Short with a matching black crewneck). But nothing has ever impressed me quite like the Spanx AirEssentials set I wore during my last lengthy travel day—and by lengthy day, we’re talking 15 hours, encompassing two flights and one long layover.

By the time I finally got to Silversands Grenada in the West Indies of the Caribbean, my hair was disheveled, and my makeup was no more—but my outfit? I could have stayed in this buttery-soft and unexpectedly chic set for the rest of my trip.

Up to this point, my experience with Spanx was limited to traditional classic shapewear and the SpanxShape EveryWear jeans—which I reviewed at length earlier this year. I have high standards for travel clothing. Not only do they need to be breathable and soft, but airport style has reached a whole new level of importance, thanks to TikTok. There’s an exciting air of opportunity at the airport, and while I want to look my best, comfort is key for longer flights.

When I received my AirEssentials Half Zip Sweatshirt and matching AirEssentials Wide Leg Sweatpants, my first thought was, “Wow, these are soft.” Like, soft on a whole other level than anything I’d ever touched. The duo is made of breathable, moisture-absorbing tencel modal fabric, with elastane for stretch. While I love the feeling of loose-fitting loungewear and the sleek aesthetic of athleisure, my new set offered a jaw-dropping level of comfort that remains unmatched.

The best part (aside from the comfort, of course)? The fit was amazing—not exactly a surprise considering they’re Spanx, but I’m 5’1 and worried the size medium I ordered would look too baggy or frumpy. Nope—just right. I threw on a pair of my new Vionic 23Walk 2.0 sneakers, and I have to say I looked the part of a cool girl jet setter.

When I landed at my final destination, it was extremely hot outside. I worried I would struggle during the ride to the resort, but the ultra-breathable fabric truly did its job and kept me dry and comfortable. In fact, the only reason I felt compelled to change was because I’d sat in this ‘fit for 15 hours. Whether it’s a quick weekend road trip or a lengthy international flight, I will be traveling in this Spanx set for the foreseeable future.

