Spanx’s New Shaping Swimwear Collection Dropped Just in Time for Summer

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Not too long ago, shapewear was almost a taboo category. Until somewhat recently, sculpting garments were hidden underneath clothes to discreetly hide and bind, but these days shapewear is—as it should be—worn proudly. In fact, nowadays, you can even find shapewear-like swimwear to help you feel your best. And if there is a brand that is rocking shaping swimwear better than anyone else out there, it’s Spanx.

It’s no surprise, then, that whenever the renowned shapewear brand releases a new collection of seasonal swimsuits, they tend to sell out in the blink of an eye. With an array of options that suit all shapes, sizes, and preferences, it’s hard not to find a Spanx swimsuit that checks all the boxes... and then some. Lucky for us, its newest release is still in stock and ready to wear this summer on all your water-centric escapes and escapades.

The brand’s recently released swimwear collection includes eight new gorgeous styles that smooth and shape in all the right places, and they’re super comfortable, timeless, and chic to boot. Within the versatile, well-rounded release, there’s something for everyone: bikinis, a swim dress, plunging one-pieces, a skort, and other figure-flattering pieces we can’t wait to wear poolside and beachside all summer long. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite pieces from the body-shaping collection—and get yours before it sells out (like it does every year!).

Pique Shaping Sleeveless Plunge One-Piece The Pique Shaping Plunge One Piece is a classic one-piece with a feminine silhouette that reveals just a bit of cleavage with flexible, pique fabric that focuses on shaping your core Buy At Spanx $ 188 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Pique Shaping Short Sleeve Plunge One-Piece This sleek one-piece features flattering, shaping sleeves, an open back, and an adjustable back clasp that you can resize to fit just the way you like it. Buy At Spanx $ 188 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Pique Shaping Plunge Swim Dress There’s even an adorable Pique Shaping Plunge Swim Dress that features a silhouette very similar to the shaping one-piece, but also includes a demure flounce skirt for those who want a bit more coverage. Buy At Spanx $ 198 Free Shipping | Free Returns

