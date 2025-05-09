Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Not too long ago, shapewear was almost a taboo category. Until somewhat recently, sculpting garments were hidden underneath clothes to discreetly hide and bind, but these days, shapewear is—as it should be—worn proudly. In fact, nowadays, you can even find shapewear-like swimwear to help you feel your best. And if there is a brand that is rocking shaping swimwear better than anyone else out there, it’s Spanx.

It’s no surprise, then, that whenever the renowned shapewear brand releases a collection of seasonal swimsuits, they tend to sell out in the blink of an eye. With an array of options that suit all shapes, sizes, and preferences, it’s hard not to find a Spanx swimsuit that checks all the boxes... and then some. Lucky for us, its latest assortment is still in stock and ready to wear this summer.

The brand’s swimwear collection includes eight new gorgeous styles that smooth and shape in all the right places, and they’re super comfortable, timeless, and chic to boot. Within the versatile, well-rounded release, there’s something for everyone. We can’t wait to wear these figure-flattering pieces poolside and beachside all summer. Scroll through below to check out some of our three favorite pieces from the body-shaping collection—and get yours before it sells out (like it does every year!).

Pique Shaping Sleeveless Plunge One-Piece The Pique Shaping Plunge One Piece is a classic one-piece with a feminine silhouette that reveals just a bit of cleavage with flexible, pique fabric that focuses on shaping your core. See At Spanx $ 188 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Pique Shaping Short Sleeve One-Piece This sleek one-piece features flattering, shaping sleeves, an open back, and an adjustable back clasp that you can resize to fit just the way you like it. See At Spanx $ 188 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Shaping Two-Piece Separates If you want to find a supportive two-piece option, there’s plenty to choose from in this wide-ranging collection. Individual pieces like the Pique Longline Flounce Swim Top, the Pique Plunge Bikini Top, and the Pique Long Sleeve Swim Shirt. They can all can all be mixed and matched together to create a dreamy two-piece swimsuit. See At Spanx $ 98 Free Returns | Free Shipping

