These Comfortable and Chic Spanx Leggings Are the Perfect Addition to Your Wardrobe
Spanx-Giving
Shapewear lovers everywhere already know Spanx is a surefire source for comfortable items that can ease your wardrobe woes. But beyond fit and flexibility, Spanx also has just what you need to upgrade your fashion and turn heads the next time you step outside: an expansive collection of eye-catching leggings.
Spanx’s leggings are a perfect blend of comfort and style. To flatter your fit, all of the leggings include a high-waisted design that shapes your core and gives you a more streamlined silhouette. To make sure you feel good while looking great, the leggings are all pull-on and built from a premium stretchy fabric, giving you more flexibility to move around without sacrificing your look. Talk about the best of both worlds!
Wondering which type of leggings is the best fit for your closet? You can’t go wrong with Spanx’s best-selling Faux Leather style, which features a sleek, smoothing faux leather fabric that looks just like the real thing – with an extra dose of what the brand perfectly describes as “booty-lifting magic.”
Faux Leather Leggings
Love the leather look but want even more flair? Try Spanx’s Faux Patent Leather Leggings, which were designed with a unique finish that gives them a rich color and vivid shine.
Faux Patent Leather Leggings
Available in three colors.
With a variety of colors to pick from, these machine-washable Faux Suede Leggings will elevate your look while discreetly shaping your tummy.
Faux Suede Leggings
Available in three colors.
Spanx has many more leggings options to pick from, so be sure to explore the full collection here – and get ready to catch more compliments the next time you step outside!
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.