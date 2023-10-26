Special Counsel Accuses Trump of ‘Threatening’ Meadows
‘WEAKLINGS AND COWARDS’
The Department of Justice is urging the federal judge overseeing Donald Trump’s Washington, D.C., election interference case to reimpose a gag order on the former president, accusing him of trying to intimidate witnesses in the interim. Trump “capitalized” on the temporary suspension of his gag order to go after, among others, his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, prosecutors in Jack Smith’s office wrote in a Wednesday night filing. After it was reported by ABC News on Tuesday that Meadows had agreed to testify against Trump in exchange for a form of immunity, Trump took to Truth Social. “Some people would make that deal (to testify), but they are weaklings and cowards, and so bad for the future our Failing Nation. I don’t think that Mark Meadows is one of them, but who really knows?” Trump wrote. Smith’s office alleged that this constituted “an unmistakable and threatening message to a foreseeable witness.”