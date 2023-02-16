CHEAT SHEET
    Special Counsel Is Waging ‘8 Secret Court Battles’ Over Trump

    Asta Hemenway

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Commerce, Georgia.

    Special Counsel Jack Smith has his hands full with eight sealed and secret court battles concerning Ex-President Donald Trump’s classified documents scandal and his actions after losing the 2020 presidential election, CNN reported Wednesday. The court battles come as Trump has started campaigning for a 2024 presidential run. And while they are being waged behind closed doors and out of the public eye, the results of these legal battles could ultimately have a dramatic impact on laws pertaining to the presidency, according to CNN. “I think we are in extraordinary times. Part of it is I think President Trump continues to assert these theories long after they’ve been batted away by the court,” said Neil Eggleston, a former White House counsel who argued for executive privilege during the Clinton administration and the Whitewater investigation.

