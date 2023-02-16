Special Counsel Is Waging ‘8 Secret Court Battles’ Over Trump
SEE YOU IN COURT
Special Counsel Jack Smith has his hands full with eight sealed and secret court battles concerning Ex-President Donald Trump’s classified documents scandal and his actions after losing the 2020 presidential election, CNN reported Wednesday. The court battles come as Trump has started campaigning for a 2024 presidential run. And while they are being waged behind closed doors and out of the public eye, the results of these legal battles could ultimately have a dramatic impact on laws pertaining to the presidency, according to CNN. “I think we are in extraordinary times. Part of it is I think President Trump continues to assert these theories long after they’ve been batted away by the court,” said Neil Eggleston, a former White House counsel who argued for executive privilege during the Clinton administration and the Whitewater investigation.