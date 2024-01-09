Special Counsel Jack Smith Targeted in Christmas Day ‘Swatting’: Report
FALSE ALARM
Special counsel Jack Smith was the victim of a so-called “swatting” attempt on his home in Maryland on Christmas Day, two law enforcement sources told NBC News. The network reported Monday that someone called police pretending that Smith, who has twice indicted former President Donald Trump on federal criminal charges related to his alleged election subversion and mishandling of classified documents, had shot his wife. Officers with Montgomery County Police were sent to the home but called off when Deputy U.S. Marshals assigned to protect Smith and his family informed them that everyone in the home was safe, according to NBC. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, which was reported just hours after Washington, D.C. police confirmed that Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing Trump’s election interference case, had herself been “swatted” on Sunday.