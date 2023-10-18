Special Counsel Jack Smith Yanks Subpoena on Trump PAC: Report
Special counsel Jack Smith has withdrawn a subpoena seeking records from Save America, the political action committee aligned with former President Donald Trump, The Washington Post reported late Tuesday. Two people familiar with the matter told the Post that Save America, which was served with a subpoena early last month, was working to gather the requested records about fundraising when Smith’s office informed the group that the writ had been pulled. Robert Mintz, a former federal prosecutor, told the Post that the nixed subpoena “may simply reflect a pragmatic decision to narrow the scope of the investigation.” Trump has denied wrongdoing in the matter, and pleaded not guilty on Aug. 3 to charges that he conspired to subvert American democracy. A federal indictment unveiled by Smith’s office two days before did not specifically mention Save America.