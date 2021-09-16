Trump-Appointed Special Counsel to Seek Indictment of Lawyer at DNC-Associated Firm: NYT
‘UNPRECEDENTED’
John Durham, the special counsel appointed by former President Donald Trump to investigate the probe into Russian election interference, has notified the Justice Department that he will request that a grand jury indict a cybersecurity lawyer at a law firm tied to the Democratic National Committee for allegedly lying to the FBI, The New York Times reports. Michael Sussman is a well-known cybersecurity lawyer with the law firm Perkins Coie, which represented the Democratic National Committee after Russia hacked its servers and released its emails, though Sussman did not. The alleged lie arises from a meeting between Sussman and the FBI’s top lawyer about irregular data transfers. Durham will reportedly allege that Sussman said he was not meeting with the FBI on behalf of a client but that Sussman later said in congressional testimony that he had in fact attended on behalf of an anonymous cybersecurity expert. Trump and his associates have long accused Perkins Coie of fear-mongering about Russian influence on the former president. Sussman’s lawyers said they expected an indictment but denied their client had committed a crime: “Any prosecution here would be baseless, unprecedented and an unwarranted deviation from the apolitical and principled way in which the Department of Justice is supposed to do its work.” The statute of limitations dictates that Durham must file his request to a grand jury by this weekend.