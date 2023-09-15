Special Counsel Requests Gag Order for Trump in D.C. Case
‘PUBLIC DISINFORMATION’
Special counsel Jack Smith and his office are seeking to impose a “narrowly tailored” gag order on Donald Trump in his federal election interference case in D.C., according to a filing released Friday. The order would prohibit the former president from making public statements that could “present a serious and substantial danger of prejudicing” his case. “Like his previous public disinformation campaign regarding the 2020 presidential election, the defendant’s recent extrajudicial statements are intended to undermine public confidence in an institution—the judicial system—and to undermine confidence in and intimidate individuals—the Court, the jury pool, witnesses, and prosecutors,” the filing reads. Prosecutors described the order as “a narrow, well-defined restriction,” specifically restricting Trump’s comments pertaining to “the identity, testimony, or credibility of prospective witnesses” or “any party, witness, attorney, court personnel, or potential jurors that are disparaging and inflammatory, or intimidating.” The order would not prevent Trump from referencing public court records or swearing innocence, according to prosecutors.