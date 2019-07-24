Mueller: Trump Gave a ‘Boost’ to WikiLeaks’ ‘Illegal Activity’

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller needled President Donald Trump over his fondness for WikiLeaks during his testimony to the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday.

Pressed by Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) about Trump’s effusive praise for the group that published emails stolen from Hillary Clinton’s campaign during the 2016 presidential campaign, Mueller was unequivocal.

“‘It’s problematic’ is an understatement, in terms of what it displays in terms of giving some hope or some boost to what is and should be illegal activity,” he said.

The awkwardly phrased comment was Mueller’s most pointed public criticism of the president—strongly insinuating that Trump took the side of criminals during the campaign.

Quigley also asked Mueller if he shared Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s view that WikiLeaks is a hostile foreign intelligence service.

“Absolutely,” Mueller replied, “and they are currently under indictment.”

Quigley also asked Mueller about communications during the campaign between the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and WikiLeaks.

“Disturbing, and also subject to investigation,” he said.

Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, was in the Ecuadorian embassy in London for the duration of Trump’s campaign.

While he was posted there, his group published emails that hackers stole from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman, John Podesta. After the campaign ended, it was revealed that Russian intelligence officers were responsible for those hacks.

While many suspected the Russians hacked the DNC, Wikileaks and other Trump associates pushed the baseless conspiracy that Seth Rich––a murdered DNC staffer––leaked the emails to the group as part of a whistleblowing operation. The Seth Rich conspiracy has since been folded into the QAnon conspiracy theory, which many Trump supporters believe.

On April 11 of this year, British police arrested Assange, and the U.S. Justice Department unsealed an indictment of him. Then, in May, the DOJ unsealed a superseding indictment charging Assange under the Espionage Act for publishing classified material. Many First Amendment advocates saw the indictment as an unprecedented attack on the rights of publishers.