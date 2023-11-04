CHEAT SHEET
Special Counsel Urges D.C. Court Not to Televise Trump Trial
The office of special counsel Jack Smith has urged the D.C. district court to reject an effort to televise the impending trial of Donald Trump. NBCUniversal Media and other outlets had asked the court to televise the trial, which is set for March 4, 2024. They argued that recording of the trial could be carried out successfully without disruption in the modern digital era and enhance public trust in the proceedings. But, the special counsel argued in a filing late Friday, current policies prohibit such broadcasting and “these are all policy arguments best left to legislators and rulemakers.” Trump lawyer John Lauro previously advocated for there to be cameras during the trial.