Special Counsel’s Office Opens Hatch Act Investigation Into Trump’s Use of White House for Campaign Events

Read it at NJ.com
The U.S. Office of Special Counsel has opened an investigation into whether President Donald Trump’s campaign’s use of the White House violated federal law. Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) called on the watchdog to conduct a probe on Election Day, to which the agency responded that it “was not consulted on the decision to use space inside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building as a campaign ‘war room.” The office’s statement also read, “Our Hatch Act Unit has opened an investigation into these allegations to determine if the Hatch Act was violated.” The Hatch Act prohibits the use of federal property for campaign events. The Republican Party hosted its election convention at the White House as well, presenting not only speeches but also a naturalization ceremony presided over by acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf.