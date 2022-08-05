Officer Shot Dead During Baton Training Session at D.C. Library
FRIENDLY FIRE
A woman died after being shot during a baton training session for special police officers in a Washington, D.C. library on Thursday, cops said. The wounded special officer was found “unconscious and not breathing” when first responders arrived at the Anacostia Neighborhood Library. A retired D.C. police lieutenant was instructing a class on how to use an extended baton when tragedy struck, Chief Robert Contee said. Unnamed sources close to the investigation say the trainer drew a pistol to demonstrate how quickly it could be done and fired a single shot, hitting the victim in the chest, News4 reports. Homicide detectives were looking into why the instructor had live ammunition. “I don’t have answers as to why the live firearm was in a... baton training,” Contee said. “I don’t have those answers for you right now.” Special police officers are contracted to guard buildings and are certified by D.C.