1
Secret Service Vehicle Bursts Into Flames at White House Before Major Talks
BURNING QUESTION
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 09.29.25 1:06PM EDT 
03 October 2024, USA, Washington: View of the White House. Photo: Valerie Plesch/dpa (Photo by )
Valerie Plesch/picture alliance via Getty Images

A Secret Service SUV caught fire outside the White House on Monday, just hours before President Donald Trump was set to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The fire appeared to originate from the back seat of the vehicle parked at the corner of 18th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, and a Secret Service spokesperson told People magazine it was caused by an electrical issue. “We are grateful that no personnel were injured and we appreciate the response from DC Fire and EMS, who assisted in extinguishing the fire. There were no impacts to our protective operations,” the spokesperson said. The blaze comes as Trump prepared for high-stakes Oval Office talks with Netanyahu about ending the war in Gaza. Trump has struck an optimistic tone about brokering a ceasefire, though White House officials—speaking anonymously—warned the discussions could “go off the rails.” The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

Read it at People

2
CBS Reporter Says ICE Pepper-Sprayed Her Inside Her Truck
FIRE AND ICE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 09.29.25 1:20PM EDT 
Published 09.29.25 6:07AM EDT 
CBS Chicago. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kn3C0g2RGhQ
CBS Chicago.

A CBS Chicago reporter has claimed that an ICE agent fired a pepper ball at her truck outside a detention facility, prompting a criminal investigation by local police. Asal Rezaei reported the incident in Broadview, Illinois, on Sunday morning, saying there were no protests and no crowd activity at the time. In a police report, she said she was driving toward the facility’s 25th Avenue entrance with her window down when a masked agent inside the fence shot a pepper ball that struck her driver’s side panel. The impact released chemical agents into her vehicle. Rezaei said the powder burned her face and caused her to vomit after she exited her truck. “At this moment it’s not really clear why that officer took a shot at me. My car has been here several times, although I did not identify myself verbally as a member of the press,” she said in her coverage of the incident. Broadview Police Chief Thomas Mills confirmed the investigation, calling it “an allegedly unprovoked attack.” Rezaei declined medical attention. A DHS spokesperson denied that the journalist was attacked. “Absolutely not. No member of the media at CBS or any other outlet was ‘attacked.’ For their safety, we remind members of the media and journalists to exercise caution as they cover these violent riots,” they told the Beast.

Read it at CBS News

3
ChatGPT Rolls Out Major Changes After Teen’s Suicide
SAFETY NET
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 09.29.25 11:52AM EDT 
Published 09.29.25 11:41AM EDT 
Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI
Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, takes part in a panel discussion on artificial intelligence at the Technical University Berlin, in Berlin, Germany, February 7, 2025. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt Axel Schmidt/Reuters

OpenAI is introducing a raft of new safety measures after being sued by the parents of a 16-year-old who alleged ChatGPT acted as his “suicide coach.” The company said it plans to introduce new features, including curfews and regulating what it remembers from past chats. It will also allow control over whether chats are used for training its models and prevent access to sensitive content. It comes after OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman, were sued by the family of Adam Raine for wrongful death earlier this year. In the filing in California Superior Court, his parents, Matt and Maria, claimed, “ChatGPT actively helped Adam explore suicide methods.” The new system will require both the child and the parents to accept an invitation to link their accounts. Parents will also be able to limit image generation and voice responses. The new features won’t give parents access to transcripts, although they may receive alerts if moderators or the program detect certain indicators, Reuters reports. If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

Read it at Reuters

4

Spectacular Design ‘Miracle’ Bridge Opens With Bungee Jumps

NEW HEIGHTS
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.29.25 12:15PM EDT 
Published 09.29.25 12:12PM EDT 
GUIZHOU, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 27, 2025 - The scenery of the Huajiang Canyon Bridge in Guizhou, China on September 27, 2025.
CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

China broke its own record after unveiling the world’s tallest bridge, a project hailed as an “infrastructure miracle.” The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge stands 2,050 feet above a river and gorge. Chinese state media reported that the structure, in the southern province of Guizhou, is also the world’s longest bridge in a mountainous region at 4,600 feet long. The Huajing Bridge is more than twice as high the highest bridge in the United States, Colorado’s 956-feet high Royal Gorge Bridge. The project took nearly four years to complete. “Leaving now is bittersweet, but this isn’t the end,” technician Tian Hongrui told CCTV News. “It’s the start of a new chapter.” The mega structure will allow for faster transportation, reducing the travel time from opposing sides of the canyon from two hours to two minutes. The bridge also aims to generate tourism and economic growth. Guizhou has undergone an infrastructure campaign to combat poverty, resulting in 32,000 bridge projects. The Huajiang Bridge, featuring a high-speed glass elevator, bungee jumping, and a 1,900-foot-high glass walkway, beats previous record holder, the 1,854-foot-high Duge Bridge, which opened in 2016, also in Guizhou.

Read it at NBC News

5
Zoey Deutch and Jimmy Tatro Reveal Secret Engagement
TYING THE KNOT
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.29.25 9:42AM EDT 
PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 21: Jimmy Tatro and Zoey Deutch attend the Theater Camp Premiere Party hosted by Acura at Acura Festival Village during Sundance Film Festival 2023 on January 21, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Acura)
PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 21: Jimmy Tatro and Zoey Deutch attend the Theater Camp Premiere Party hosted by Acura at Acura Festival Village during Sundance Film Festival 2023 on January 21, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Acura) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Acura

Actress Zoey Deutch is set to marry fellow actor Jimmy Tatro after revealing they had been secretly engaged for at least three months. The Set It Up star, 30, announced the news to her fans via a joint Instagram post on Saturday, September 28, featuring a carousel of images, including a close-up of her sparkling engagement ring and romantic Polaroid photos capturing the intimate proposal moment. The snapshots showed Tatro, 33, on one knee and the couple’s joyful celebration after she accepted. “Three months engaged to the love of my life,” Deutch wrote in the caption. The announcement was quickly met with an outpouring of congratulations from their famous friends and colleagues. Well-wishers included Riverdale star Lili Reinhart, who commented, “Congratulations, beautiful angel!!” as well as Olivia Munn, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Camila Mendes, and Vanessa Hudgens, among many others. Deutch and Tatro, who is best known for his role in American Vandal, went public with their relationship on Instagram in November 2021. Since then, they have frequently shared glimpses of their life together, including photos from their travels around the world and a tropical vacation in which they were snapped kissing and swimming in the ocean together. Deutch is the daughter of Back to the Future actress Lea Thompson and director Howard Deutch.

Read it at NBC News

6
NBC Brings Back Olympic Coverage Favorite for Milan 2026
Top Dog
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.29.25 12:03PM EDT 
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 06: A'ja Wilson of Team USA and Snoop Dogg attend the game during the quarterfinal between USA and Brazil
Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportf/Marvin Ibo Guengoer / Getty Images

Snoop Dogg will return to NBC’s Olympic coverage team for the Milan-Cortina Games in February. The network announced Sunday that rapper will “explore northern Italy, from the vibrant streets of Milan to the breathtaking Dolomites, providing his unique perspective to viewers during NBCUniversal’s Winter Olympic primetime coverage.” His return comes after he went viral for his entertaining commentary in the Paris 2024 Games. “He connected with viewers in a way we’ve never seen before,” said Molly Solomon, NBC Olympics’s executive. Snoop has nearly 89 million Instagram followers and has captured the attention of Gen Z through his lively performances, while also being a figure of nostalgia for Gen X. The rapper also has a comprehensive sports background. He has been part of the Super Bowl halftime shows, a part-owner of the Welsh soccer club Swansea, and has hosted the NFL Honors show. “The D-O-double-G will be on the scene, and I am looking forward to celebrating with the athletes and their families,” Snoop said to NBC. “I’m all about sports, bringing people together, and unifying while bringing the fun.”

Read it at Independent

7
Wrongfully Arrested Dad Misses Birth of Baby Girl Over ‘Sloppy Investigation’
FACEPALM
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.29.25 10:53AM EDT 
Published 09.29.25 10:51AM EDT 
Samuel Vasquez (right) was mistakenly identified as Samuel Vazquez (left), leading to his wrongful arrest.
Fox 35 Orlando/Youtube

A Florida man missed his daughter’s birth after police wrongfully arrested him in a case of mistaken identity. Samuel Vasquez, 29, was detained Sept. 12 in Duval County and faced charges including assault, burglary, criminal mischief, grand theft, and cruelty to animals, according to Fox 35 Orlando. Vasquez, who has no criminal history, spent two weeks in jail, causing him to miss the birth of his second daughter. The mistake was due to a one-letter difference with actual suspect Samuel Vazquez, 41, who is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and her dog. The two bear no similarities in age, height, birthday, weight or appearance. Charges were only dropped after his attorneys were able to prove that deputies had arrested the wrong person. Attorney Rajan Joshi told Fox 35 that “in 25 years, I’ve never seen a more sloppy investigation than this – ever!” The attorneys contacted the suspect’s ex-girlfriend to show Vasquez’s mugshot. “I show her...the mugshot of my client – and she tells me, I’ve never seen that man before,” said attorney Jonathan Vega. The Daily Beast has reached out to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for comment.

Read it at Fox 35 Orlando

8
Federal Drug Prosecutions Plunge Under Trump Amid His Immigration Crackdown
NO TIME FOR THAT
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.29.25 9:51AM EDT 
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks, as he and Apple CEO Tim Cook (not pictured) present Apple's announcement of a $100 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 6, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

President Donald Trump’s administration has prosecuted the fewest drug offenders in decades, amid his crackdown on immigration. Insiders at the DOJ and law enforcement agencies have grumbled that investigations into criminal networks have stalled in lieu of sending agents on highly publicized deportation raids. There was a 10 percent drop in charges in the year-to-date in September, down by 1,200 cases, putting it at the lowest rate since the turn of the millennium. Meanwhile, there was a 24 percent drop in more serious drug-related prosecutions, such as money laundering and conspiracy. These types of charges are typically associated with dismantling large-scale criminal drug networks. Reuters analyzed 2 million federal court documents and spoke with 15 individuals, including both current and former law enforcement officers. One such anonymous Justice Department official said, “We’re seeing a reduced amount of time on long-term investigations so agents can go out in their raid gear and be seen supporting immigration raids.” A second former official, who oversaw part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s pivot to immigration enforcement, said, “You cannot conduct thorough, multi-agency drug investigations if you’re running around doing this other stuff.” The Daily Beast has contacted the Department of Justice for comment.

Read it at Reuters

9
Creator of AI ‘Actress’ Responds to Furious Backlash
CHARACTER ASSASSINATION
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.29.25 9:54AM EDT 
AI Actresses Creator Defends Her After Furious Backlash
AI Actresses Creator Defends Her After Furious Backlash Xicoia

The creator of AI-generated actress Tilly Norwood has been forced to defend their creation after a furious online backlash. “To those who have expressed anger over the creation of my AI character, Tilly Norwood, she is not a replacement for a human being, but a creative work – a piece of art,” actress and comedian Eline Van der Velden wrote after reports that talent agencies were looking to sign the character. “Like many forms of art before her, she sparks conversation, and that in itself shows the power of creativity,” said Van der Velden, the founder of AI talent studio Xicoia. She said AI was a new tool in the vein of animation, puppetry, or CGI, and was not intended to replace live acting. “I’m an actor myself, and nothing, certainly not an AI character, can take away the craft or joy of human performance,” she added. Van der Velden debuted the Norwood character earlier this year, prompting interest from talent scouts and fury from fellow actors, who refused to work with AI-generated ‘actors’ and proposed a boycott of studios looking to use them. “AI characters should be judged as part of their own genre, on their own merits,” wrote Van der Velden.

Read it at Deadline

10
Flight Grounded After ‘Bird Strike’ During Takeoff
AVIAN ARTILLERY
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.29.25 10:52AM EDT 
RHOOSE WALES - NOVEMBER 15: A general view of a Boeing B738 operated by TUI holidays flight departs Cardiff Wales Airport for Tenerife on November 15, 2022 in Rhoose, Wales. Cardiff Wales Airport has been under the ownership of the Welsh Government since March 2013, operating as a commercial business. Passenger numbers were 1.66 million in 2019 and were increasing year-on-year. (Photo by Huw Fairclough/Getty Images)
RHOOSE WALES - NOVEMBER 15: A general view of a Boeing B738 operated by TUI holidays flight departs Cardiff Wales Airport for Tenerife on November 15, 2022 in Rhoose, Wales. Cardiff Wales Airport has been under the ownership of the Welsh Government since March 2013, operating as a commercial business. Passenger numbers were 1.66 million in 2019 and were increasing year-on-year. (Photo by Huw Fairclough/Getty Images) Huw Fairclough/Getty Images

A TUI flight from Wales to Cyprus was forced to make an emergency landing moments after takeoff when a bird flew into the aircraft. Passengers on board the flight from Cardiff Airport said they felt a vibration during takeoff, followed by a “burning smell,” which was initially thought to be engine failure. “There was a feeling something had gone wrong but no explanation given, so for a lot of people that was the most scary part,” passenger Dave Preece told the BBC. The pilot then informed fliers that the aircraft would need to make an emergency landing, and circled around to the nearby Birmingham Airport in the West Midlands, where four fire engines were waiting for the flight as it landed. Passengers were then safely disembarked and shuttled away from the plane. A TUI spokesperson said: “To confirm, there was no engine failure. There was a bird strike after take-off and the diversion that followed was a precautionary routine procedure.” An airport spokesman said “Birmingham Airport accepted an inbound TUI divert. “In line with normal procedures, the airport’s Fire Service met the aircraft on arrival. The aircraft landed safely and taxied to the apron.” Nobody was harmed during the incident.

Read it at People

