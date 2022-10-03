CHEAT SHEET
Spectator Dies After Escalator Fall at Steelers’ Stadium
A football fan died after falling from an escalator at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, authorities said. The unnamed spectator—who was described as an adult male by Pittsburgh police—fell at around 4:45 p.m., shortly after the game against the New York Jets ended. The man was given emergency medical treatment by staff at the stadium before being rushed to hospital in a critical condition. He later died of his injuries. “We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today,” the Steelers said in a statement. “We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family.”