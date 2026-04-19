‘Speechless’ Cher Discovers She Has a Secret Teen Granddaughter
Cher, 79, just last year discovered that she has a teenage granddaughter, according to the girl’s mother. Ever, 15, is the daughter of Cher’s second son, Elijah Blue Allman, and Kayti Edwards following a brief romance. Edwards told The Sun: “Cher got in touch with me last June and asked if it was true, so I had to confess. She said she had heard something about it from Elijah back in 2021, but didn’t know if it was just crazy talk. When she heard the news, she was speechless.” High school student Ever lives in Joshua Tree, California, with her mom and “true father” stepdad, but met her iconic grandmother for the first time in September during a trip to Cher’s Malibu home. Edwards, 49, described: “We went to the house and stayed the night. She was lovely and kind and we had dinner. Cher asked Ever if she wanted to see her closet and showed her a pair of jeans she had worn in concert. It was a cool experience for her.” The Daily Beast has contacted a representative of Cher for comment.