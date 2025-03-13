Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Scouted
This All-In-One Weightlifting Machine Will Replace Your Gym Membership
CAN’T WEIGHT
The Gym Monster 2 brings the entire weightlifting room to you.
Emily Levin
Published
Mar. 13 2025
4:02PM EDT
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Speediance.
Emily Levin
Emily.levin@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Opinion
The Viral ‘Debate’ Video That Proves Most MAGA Voters Are a Lost Cause
Michael Ian Black
Politics
Fans Outraged Over Gwen Stefani’s ‘Christian’ MAGA Makeover
Emell Derra Adolphus
World
‘Nobody Is Safe’: Canada Sends World a Warning Against Trump
Yasmeen Hamadeh
U.S. News
Musk Shamed Into Abandoning Cut to Vital Social Security Service
Julia Ornedo
U.S. News
Musk’s SpaceX Axes Rescue of Astronauts He Said Biden Left in Space
Yasmeen Hamadeh