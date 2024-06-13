Speeding Fetterman ‘at Fault’ for Maryland Car Accident: Police Report
‘WELL OVER’
A police report detailing a car accident involving Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) and his wife, Gisele, in Maryland on Sunday says the junior senator was speeding and “at fault” over the incident. The report, obtained and published by USA Today, says Fetterman was driving a Chevrolet Traverse around 7:45 a.m. when he passed a witness on the I-70 “at a high rate of speed, well over the posted speed limit,” before he rear-ended a Chevrolet Impala. The speed limit, the report says, was 70 miles per hour. The accident landed the couple–along with another driver, identified by USA Today as a 62-year-old woman from Pennsylvania–in hospital in West Virginia on Sunday. Fetterman was treated for a bruised shoulder and he and his wife were discharged later that day. The other driver was listed on the report with a “suspected minor injury.” Neither Fetterman nor the other driver were tested for alcohol or substance use and no citations were given, either, the report said. Fetterman posted a video on X after accident, thanking supporters for their well wishes while adding the accident took place on the couple’s wedding anniversay. “Not great for your wedding anniversary but we’re both great, and thank you for all of you that you care,” Fetterman said.
