Spelling Bee Champ ‘Hyperventilating with Excitement’ After Win

Rosie O’Donnell said she will only return to the United States after moving out of the country to escape Donald Trump’s second term on two conditions. The only way for it to be “safe to come back with my child,” she added, is if “this administration is completely finished and hopefully held accountable for their crimes.” O’Donnell spoke to Variety Friday about her recent appearances in And Just Like That... and Hacks, where she said the possibility of appearing in other U.S. shows is unlikely while Trump is still in office. “I was supposed to do, right before I left, an episode of Poker Face,” she said. “I’m hoping that I’ll be able to do that, although I don’t know, with the current political climate.” O’Donnell’s recent guest spots were filmed before Trump was elected in November last year, which prompted the star to move to Dublin, Ireland with her 12-year-old before he was inaugurated. “I knew after reading Project 2025 that if Trump got in, it was time for me and my non-binary child to leave the country,” she told CNN in April. Until Trump is out, O’Donnell said Friday, “I’m not going to push” to film on any U.S. sets.
Helen Mirren had some harsh words for her fellow Emmy contenders: “None of us are beauties.” The actress, 79, expressed the sentiment no less than three times while participating in The Hollywood Reporter’s Drama Actress roundtable alongside Kathy Bates, Parker Posey, Niecy Nash-Betts, Keri Russell, and Cristin Milioti. The awkward exchange began after the MobLand star said she’d been told she’d never land roles unless she had a nose job. “I elected not to be pretty,” said Mirren. She then turned to the rest of the group and said, “Looking at our faces around this table, none of us are beautiful.” Bates, 76, was quick to disagree, exclaiming, “Oh, get out of town! I feel more beautiful than I have in my entire life.” But Mirren only doubled down, telling the Matlock star, “We’re not. None of us are beauties. We all have really different faces, very interesting faces.” Russell, 49, attempted to ease the tension, telling Mirren, “I know what you mean. Like, ‘model’ beautiful?” Refusing to back down, Mirren replied, “We all know what beautiful is like.” Thankfully, the moderator pivoted to a new subject before Mirren had time to say anything more.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been hit with rape and abuse allegations in a lawsuit filed by an unnamed woman claiming to be an ex-girlfriend. ESPN reported that a Jane Doe alleged in the suit, filed on Thursday in the Los Angeles Superior Court, that Williamson raped her twice in 2020. She also alleged that Williamson had a “continuing pattern of abusive, controlling and threatening behavior” while they were together from 2018 to 2023. Williamson, who was selected as the New Orleans Pelicans’ first overall draft pick in 2019, was allegedly a freshman at Duke when they met. Williamson’s attorneys at Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver, LLC came out swinging in a statement addressing the allegations. “The allegations contained in the complaint are categorically false and reckless... This appears to be an attempt to exploit a professional athlete driven by a financial motive rather than any legitimate grievance,” they said. The attorneys added that Williamson and the woman had a “consensual, casual relationship” that ended years ago and “no point during or immediately after that relationship did the plaintiff raise any concerns.” A team spokesperson for the Pelicans deferred ESPN to Williamson’s legal team for comment.
Taylor Swift is finally the owner of the best thing that’s ever been hers. In a statement on her website, the singer revealed she’s purchased her music catalog, adding, “All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs… to me.” Today’s update marks the end of a six-year squabble over the ownership of Swift’s first six albums. The “All Too Well” singer first raised the issue in 2019, when celebrity manager Scooter Braun acquired Big Machine Records, the label that owned her catalog. At the time, Swift said she’d begged the previous owner, Scott Borchetta, for a chance to purchase her masters, and was not only denied, but was never informed that he was selling the rights. Since 2021, Swift has been subverting the ownership debacle by releasing re-recorded “Taylor’s Version” editions of the albums featuring new bonus tracks. However, she’s only released four of the six so far. Addressing whether or not she’ll move forward with re-releasing the remaining two, Swift wrote, “Those two albums can still have their moments to re-emerge when the time is right... But if that happens, it won’t be from a place of sadness and longing for what I wish I could have. It will just be a celebration now.”
Todd Chrisley has been out of prison for just two days, but expect him back on your screens sooner rather than later. Appearing in his first press conference since he was pardoned by Donald Trump, the Chrisley Knows Best star, 57, said he and wife Julie, 52, “started filming literally the night we got home.” After intense lobbying efforts from their daughter, Savannah, the couple received a pardon from Trump on Tuesday for their 2022 convictions for bank and tax fraud. By then, the extended Chrisley family—Savannah, 27, her siblings Chase, 28, Grayson, 19, and Chloe, 12, and their grandmother, “Nanny” Faye, 81—had already filmed a new docuseries for Lifetime chronicling their lives during Todd and Julie’s legal woes. At today’s conference, Savannah, 27, said the series made a fast pivot to document the Chrisleys’ unexpected life change. “We had been filming, and we had just wrapped filming for all intents and purposes,” Savannah told reporters. “Then we get the call that they had been pardoned, so we picked right back up.” Beyond the new series, Savannah said her parents plan to appear “on quite a few different shows” in the coming months, after leaving prison to find “all the offers rolling in.”
Scripps National Spelling Bee winner Faizan Zaki fell to the floor after capturing the title Thursday. He felt himself losing breath even before he finished spelling “éclaircissement,” meaning enlightenment, to win the competition. “Those last couple of letters, I was gasping for air,” the 13-year-old told ABC’s Good Morning America. “I was like hyperventilating with excitement.” He asked no questions about the word’s meaning or usage. The 2024 runner-up, Zaki said he had been putting in nearly 40 hours a week of studying for this year’s contest, which included looking through the dictionary for unfamiliar words and jotting them down. With this achievement behind him, the Texas teenager said he has his sights set on participating in the International Mathematical Olympiad, one of the twelve Science Olympiads. This year marked the 100th anniversary of the Scripps Spelling Bee.
Italy’s Princess Maria Carolina of Bourbon-Two Sicilies claims she’s “incredibly lucky to be alive” after crashing headfirst into a wall during a harrowing motorcycle accident. Sharing a picture of herself in a hospital bed on Instagram, the 21-year-old socialite, who splits her time between Rome, Paris, and Monte Carlo, wrote: “I crashed headfirst into a wall whilst riding a motorcycle and ended up in reanimation in the Intensive Care Unit. Surviving this was nothing short of a miracle. I wanted to share my own experience as I’ve realized now more than ever that motorcycles are powerful and thrilling but also unforgiving. Please ride with care. Wear full protection, especially a proper helmet. Mine saved my life.” Accompanying the post was a series of pictures of the princess recovering in the ICU, as well a note of thanks for the medical staff who treated her. “My deepest thanks to the outstanding team at Centre Hospitalier Princesse Grace for their expert care during those critical days, and to the emergency medical team and first responders on the scene, whose quick and decisive actions in those first moments made all the difference,” the princess, who goes by Carolina, wrote.
The “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) sector is hurtling toward a crisis with an increasing number of borrowers falling behind on their loan payments, The New York Times reported. Klarna, one of the leading BNPL providers, saw a huge spike in customers missing payments; credit losses totaled $136 million in the first quarter, marking a 17 percent increase compared with the same period last year. Meanwhile, 41 percent of BNPL users say they’re missing payments, up from 34 percent the year prior, according to a survey by the credit platform LendingTree in April. The Trump administration has “upended oversight of the industry,” the Times said, referring to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s announcement that it would not enforce a Biden-era rule aimed at regulating pay-later lenders in the same way as credit card companies, which required them to send out monthly billing statements and provide safeguards for customers seeking refunds. “Consumers are going to be squeezed and more reliant on these products,” said Julie Margetta Morgan, a former bureau official. “And the companies are being offered a free pass to construct those products in ways that are the most profitable to them.”
A private jet known as “Trump Force Two” which was used to transport JD Vance during the election is now being used to deport migrants to Central America, records show. A Freedom of Information request has revealed that the red, white, and blue Boeing 737, which was also used by the Trump campaign to offer private rides to donors in exchange for money, is part of a fleet of planes known as “ICE Air” which are used to shuttle immigrants out of the United States. The plane has made at least 16 chartered flights to Central and South American countries so far this year to carry out deportations, and was spotted at a number of airports known as hotbeds of ICE Air activity before flying to an airport in Honduras known for handling deportation flights. Prior to the 2024 election, the plane had been used at least four times to carry out further deportation flights between 2018 and 2020 during Trump’s first term in office. It is not known whether the White House was aware of the plane’s history prior to it becoming part of Trump’s election campaign.
Axed MSNBC star Joy Reid is striking out on her own with a new podcast. The Joy Reid Show will launch on June 9, with episodes released Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The show will place her in competition with her former employer, which has also driven deeper into the podcast space. This week, MSNBC unveiled a new online interview show hosted by anchor Nicolle Wallace. Reid was forced out of the network in February in a bloodbath of non-white talent at MSNBC. Anchors Jonathan Capehart, Katie Phang, and Ayman Mohyeldin all lost their shows in the shake-up. Reid told Variety that her new venture will afford her a greater level of freedom. “This podcast gives me the space to be all of me—smart, skeptical, curious, joyful, and sometimes just plain fired up,” she said. “It’s a platform where I can unpack the headlines, sit with brilliant thinkers, challenge power, and also just vibe with the culture. ‘The Joy Reid Show’ is where real conversations happen—without the limits of traditional TV. I’m excited to go deeper, laugh louder, and speak more freely than ever before.”