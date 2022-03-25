Utah Republicans Prepare to Overturn Governor’s Transgender Athlete Veto
CRUEL
Utah Republicans will push to overturn a veto by the state’s governor that allowed young transgender athletes to participate in girls sports, according to the Associated Press. After posting a thoughtful letter explaining his compassion for kids caught in the system, Gov. Spencer Cox vetoed a pending law that would have banned such athletes on the basis that laws target vulnerable children who have high suicide-attempt rates. Utah, one of the nation’s most conservative states, is one of 11 states now battling over the politics of similar legislation on transgender issues. At risk in Utah is the February 2023 NBA All-Star Game, which could be boycotted if the ban passes. Lawmakers who support banning transgender athletes argue they are doing it to protect women’s sports.