Nude Nirvana Baby Takes Another Stab at $1.5M Child Pornography Suit
Spencer Elden, the 30-year-old who found fame as the nude swimming baby on Nirvana’s iconic Nevermind album cover, has re-filed his $1.5 million child-pornography suit against the band. Elden’s initial suit was tossed after he missed a deadline but he was allowed to re-file it by Jan. 13. Similar to his first filing, Elden has argued that the band deliberately engaged in child sexual exploitation when it chose to use his image rather than a stock image of a different baby mocked up by the band’s art director. He claims to have suffered “extreme and permanent emotional distress with physical manifestations” ever since. But, Nirvana’s lawyers argued the last time that Elden has seemingly enjoyed his unexpected fame. He has the album title tattooed on his chest, has appeared on talk shows to parody the photo, has re-enacted the photo several times for money, and has “used the connection to try to pick up women,” they argued.