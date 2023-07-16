Husband of ‘Pink Beret’ ID’d and Charged in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot: Feds
#CALIGREAT
A man identified as the husband of the viral “pink beret” protester at the Jan. 6 insurrection has been arrested and charged for participating in the Capitol riots, according to records unsealed Friday and obtained by The Daily Beast. An FBI criminal complaint identified Spencer Geller as the individual previously known only as #Caligreat. Geller was photographed carrying a large blue MAGA flag on Jan. 6 as he walked alongside Jennifer Vargas Geller, the “pink beret” rioter. In another video, he could be seen pushing bike racks into a line of police officers around the time the Capitol was first breached, according to the complaint. Unlike Vargas Geller, investigators do not currently have any evidence indicating that Geller went inside Capitol grounds afterward, though he is seen at various other points within the restricted area of the U.S. Capitol. The complaint outlines how the tipster who turned Vargas Geller in to the FBI also helped identify Geller, telling an agent that the pair had become friends around 2019. The tipster said they believed Geller and Vargas Geller had later gotten married. A second individual acquainted with Geller identified him in photos to investigators. Geller faces offenses including Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder, Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.