Spencer Pratt Declares ‘War’ in L.A. After Election Loss

Spencer Pratt has responded to his loss in the Los Angeles mayoral race in a fiery rant posted to Instagram. “Hey morons, I didn’t get in this for political power,” says Pratt, a Republican and former reality TV star. “I got in this to expose this corrupt machine, and nothing’s changed.” Despite Pratt’s third-place finish, nine points behind the incumbent Karen Bass and 2.7 points behind Councilwoman Nithya Raman, he declared he will maintain influence over the country’s second-largest city. “It’s war,” Pratt says in the clip, adding, “You think you can get rid of me that easily?” He also listed people who he claims will leave the city because of his loss. “You have no idea how bad things are going to get for this city,” he claimed, adding that he is sitting on incriminating video of one of the two “commie animals” currently still in the race, referring to Raman and Bass, who are both Democrats. He gave no details on the contents of this video or how he obtained it, but claims the FBI will be “breaking down [their] doors.”