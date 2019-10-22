CHEAT SHEET
SPEND AND SAVE
Spend $100 on Select Fall Coats and Boots at Zappos, Get $25 to Spend on a Future Purchase
Zappos wants to make sure you’re prepared for fall and winter with this huge deal. Right now, you can stock up on fall staples and grab a big discount on your next purchase. Spend $100 on select boots and coats and Zappos will send you a special $25 discount code to use on a future order (single-use code only). And spending that $100 is easy when you have eligible styles like this classic Thermoball Jacket from The North Face. This waterproof layer is lightweight and can be packed down into its own pocket for easy storage. It’s the perfect coat to bring on a trip someplace warm this winter so you don’t freeze when you head back home. If you’re looking for boots to keep your feet protected and stylish, the Cole Haan Rockland Boot is your answer. Made from durable leather, the fabric backing keeps your calves from suffocating. There’s a lot to choose from that can get you the $25 discount, so if you’re in the market to beef up for your fall and winter style, this deal is a great excuse. This deal only lasts through tomorrow, so it’s now or never, baby. | Shop at Zappos >
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.