Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Having grown up in Michigan surrounded by the Great Lakes, you’d think I’d be accustomed to dressing for life on the water—boat shoes and all. But that was never quite the case in my neck of the woods, so I grew out of practice when it came to the delicate art of preppy dressing.

I hadn’t found a pair of boat shoes I really loved until I stumbled upon the new Sperry x J. Crew Authentic Original Boat Shoes in Roughout Suede. Two titans of American fashion put their heads together to convert a timeless, undoubtedly preppy silhouette into something new altogether.

As prep styles cycle back into fashion (recession indicator, perhaps?), you’re going to want to look the part—in a more grown-up, stylish way, this time around.

Make no mistake: These feature the same silhouette as Sperry’s long-running coastal classic, but look twice, and you’ll start to see the boat shoe differently. You could easily call these shoes a modern update to an American classic, a fresh take on the iconic style. And in typical J. Crew fashion, the all-American brand has put its own spin on the two-eye Authentic Original just in time for summer.

You might call the results “boat shoes for the guy who can’t stop wearing boots.”

Looking down at the texture and color reminds me of the lace-up chukka boots I love so dearly, while also reminding me that boat shoes are far more practical for spring and summer pursuits. And another thing: While some boat shoes can feel flimsy or too light, these have a comfort aspect not unlike slip-on sneakers—plus, they’re sturdier and more polished than flip-flops.

They’ve got excellent traction, and the leather interior and exterior are soft and supple—no break-in time out of the box required. Of course, while they’re technically boat shoes, because they’re suede, this means you’d be better off with strappy Teva sandals (y’know, shoes that can actually get wet) for rough seas.

Rather than harkening back to the boat shoes of days of yore, which you might have worn with a brightly colored tank top (guilty as charged). The Sperry x J.Crew Boat Shoes call to mind a more refined look, something you might wear with a handsome knit polo as you sip a beachside Spritz (again, guilty as charged).

