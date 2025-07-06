Spice Girl, 50, Gets Hitched to Hairdresser, 37, in London
WHEN TWO BECOME ONE
Spice Girl Melanie Brown, also known as Scary Spice, has tied the knot with hairdresser Rory McPhee in a London ceremony. Brown, 50, and McPhee, 37, walked down the aisle at the historic St Paul’s Cathedral in London on Saturday with a gaggle of famous friends in attendance, including Brown’s bandmate, Emma Bunton, 49 (aka Baby Spice). Noticeably absent, however, were the other spices: “Posh Spice,” Victoria Beckham, 51; “Ginger Spice,” Geri Halliwell, 52; and “Sporty Spice,” Melanie Chisholm, 51. Beckham and Chisholm sent well wishes for the couple over social media, but Halliwell appeared to give them the cold shoulder amid rumors of a spat with Brown after a canceled reunion tour. Brown and McPhee were reportedly friends for years before they decided to take their relationship to the next level in 2018, getting engaged in 2022, The Independent reported. It is the third marriage for Brown, who was married to dancer Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 to 2000 and partner Stephen Belafonte for 10 years. Brown’s marriage to Belafonte ended in a divorce battle in which Brown alleged she suffered abuse. Belafonte has denied her claims. Brown shares a daughter with Belafonte and another daughter with actor Eddie Murphy.