Spice Girl Joins Cast of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

A planeload of lawmakers has been infuriated by President Donald Trump’s big UFC birthday event. The president has turned the South Lawn of the White House into a huge octagon for the nation’s 250th and his own 80th birthdays. It is scheduled to have an airshow as part of the spectacle, and practice for the airborne performance meant that airspace in Washington, D.C., was closed for an hour. This meant that a Delta Air Lines plane carrying Republican Reps. Lisa McClain and Bob Latta, and Democrats Debbie Dingell, Rashida Tlaib, and Shri Thanedar was left stranded on the tarmac at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Thursday, as they waited to take off for Detroit, Michigan. It comes as Congress takes a week’s recess, which tends to see senators and representatives travel back to their home states. Politico’s Playbook reports that the lawmakers were angered by the incident. “There were planned, temporary airspace holds put in place while crews performed a rehearsal in relation to Sunday’s historic UFC Freedom 250 event,” a White House spokesperson told the newsletter. The UFC fight takes place on Sunday, which also happens to be Trump’s birthday.
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- 1Republicans’ Flight Delayed by Trump’s Tacky Birthday BashPLANE INCONVENIENTThe inconvenience left lawmakers reportedly even angrier with Donald Trump.
- 2Panicked Southwest Passengers Yell at Cockpit After IncidentSHOCK COLLISION“My flight was delayed like 6 hours and then they hit a PARKED plane trying to leave,” one passenger wrote.
Shop with ScoutedThis Pelvic Floor Trainer Takes the Guesswork Out of KegelsPELVIC POWERSmile Makers’ Pelvic Partner is designed to make kegels more effective.
- 3Spice Girl Joins Cast of ‘Only Murders in the Building’WANNABE ACTRESSGinger Spice will join Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short as the Emmy-winning mystery heads to London.
- 4Ultra-Rare Goblin Shark Sighting Makes HistoryUGLY FINDINGS“Not even their mother would love their faces,” Professor Colum Brown of Macquarie University said.
Shop with ScoutedThis Cooling Shirt Is the Ultimate Father's Day GiftFOR RAD DADSMagnaReady’s innovative shirts make buttoning a thing of the past.
- 5Music Legend Reveals His Genius Plan to Get His Songs BackFORTUNATE SONThe Creedence Clearwater Revival legend spent decades locked out of his own catalog.
- 6Princess Dies at 47 After Falling Unconscious 3 Years AgoSLEEPING BEAUTYShe never regained consciousness after collapsing in 2022.
- 7Secret ‘Spy Turtles’ Cause Panic in ChinaFISHING FOR INTELBeijing has claimed foreign actors are using sensor-equipped marine animals to spy on the country.
- 8‘Top Gun’ Star’s Disturbing Cause of Death RevealedTRAGEDY UNFOLDSJames Handy’s cause of death reveals a surprising detail.
Shop with ScoutedThis NAD+-Boosting Supplement May Fight Hair ThinningROOT CAUSEWonderfeel’s Youngr NMN supplement was formulated to support longevity and healthy cells, but new research suggests it may also promote fuller hair.
- 9Model Who Inspired Tinker Bell in ‘Peter Pan’ Dies at 97SHINING STARMargaret Kerry passed away surrounded by her family.
- 10Singer Facing Backlash Over Animal AbuseSHARK TANKFans and animal advocates have accused Jason Derulo of treating marine animals as décor after a video of his home aquarium sparked backlash online.
Southwest Airlines is investigating an incident after passengers claimed their plane collided with another while taxiing and had its wing clipped. The incident occurred Thursday evening at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. One passenger told NBC 10 that travelers had to alert the cockpit after realizing their plane had struck another aircraft. He claimed he had moved to a window seat as the plane was half-empty and said he didn’t expect a collision. “My flight was delayed like 6 hours and then they hit a PARKED plane trying to leave,” a passenger wrote on X. The flight was reportedly canceled, and the plane is expected to depart Friday afternoon, NBC 10 reported. A spokesperson for Southwest told the New York Post that the airline is “investigating further and will be thoroughly inspecting the two aircraft” involved. “In the meantime, we have reaccommodated the affected Customers. Nothing is more important to Southwest Airlines than the Safety of our Employees and our Customers,” the statement added. The Daily Beast has contacted the airline for further comment. In May, a Southwest Airlines flight bound for Maryland was forced to divert to Oklahoma after its windshield cracked.
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Training your pelvic floor is a preventative wellness modality that addresses bladder control, posture, core stability, postpartum recovery, and sexual satisfaction. Kegel exercises are a great way to train the pelvic floor. Unfortunately, there’s no instruction manual… and it’s not exactly intuitive for some of us.
According to the premium sexual wellness brand Smile Makers, experts have recently flagged a surprisingly common problem with pelvic floor exercises: most people doing Kegels are doing them wrong—especially when it comes to the releasing part of the exercise. Many people unknowingly over-tense their pelvic floor and never fully let go, which can reduce the benefits of kegels and even weaken the pelvic floor rather than strengthening it. Smile Makers Collection’s Pelvic Partner was designed specifically to help people do kegels correctly—and make them more effective.
Pelvic Partner is a pelvic floor trainer engineered around awareness and habit-building rather than data, gamification, or app fatigue. It features 360-degree squeeze-sensor technology that detects contractions all the way around the device. The gentle vibration during contraction stops only when the user fully relaxes, allowing users to literally feel the difference between engaging and releasing.
The pelvic floor training device is also equipped with multiple modes that increase resistance over time (just like strength training), and the long, flexible stem makes positioning comfortable. Right now is a great time to get yours with our exclusive 20 percent off discount using code: THEDAILYBEAST.
Spice Girl Joins Cast of ‘Only Murders in the Building’
A former Spice Girls icon has joined the cast of Season 6 of Only Murders in the Building, the Emmy-winning Hulu comedy starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. The surprise casting announcement was revealed on Thursday via the show’s official Instagram account. Halliwell-Horner, better known to millions as Ginger Spice, has previously starred as herself in the Spice World (1997) and more recently in the film Gran Turismo (2023). She’ll be joined by a slate of notable stars, including Martin Freeman, Jamie Demetriou, Jane Horrocks, Anjana Vasan, Derek Jacobi, and Lesley Nicol. The upcoming season marks a major shift for the hit series, which will leave its familiar New York setting behind and head to London for the first time. Plot details for the upcoming season have not been revealed, but co-creator John Hoffman recently suggested to TV Insider that the series still has room to grow beyond Season 6. The new season is expected to premiere on Hulu and Disney+ in fall 2026.
The first-ever footage of a Goblin shark has been obtained by Australian scientists, and the species is making history for its rarity and ugliness. “Not even their mother would love their faces,” Professor Colum Brown of Macquarie University said. During two ventures, one to the Tonga Trench in 2024 and one near Jarvis Island, scientists recorded over 50 days of footage, leading to the approximately 20-second clip of the mysterious creature published in the Journal of Fish Biology. “They’ve captured the imagination of so many people, but we’ve never really seen them alive,” Professor Alan Jamieson, director of the Minderoo-UWA Deep-Sea Research Center, said. “We actually know virtually nothing about them.” Jamieson, a co-author of the paper, is particularly drawn to the animal’s rare and rather unpleasant appearance. “They have this incredible mouth that kind of protrudes down from the head, and does a kind of slingshot feeding thing.” The recordings of the animal expanded the species’ known geographical range to the Central Pacific and constitute the deepest-known record of a white shark.
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This Father’s Day, skip the gift card and get him something that actually makes his day easier—like a shirt that buttons itself. MagnaReady was founded in 2013 by Maura Horton after her husband’s Parkinson’s diagnosis and was built on the belief that clothing should adapt to life’s changes.
MagnaReady shirts replace traditional buttons with hidden magnetic closures that fasten with a single touch. Line up the front panels, and the magnets snap together. No more fumbling with small buttons! A small upgrade? Sure, but it makes a huge difference.
Just in time for summer, MagnaReady’s new cooling tech shirt line is built for comfort in warm weather. The moisture-wicking fabric activates when he sweats, accelerating evaporation for immediate cooling, while antimicrobial properties keep odors at bay during extended wear.
Four-way stretch supports a full range of motion, making it a smart pick for dads who are active or in physical therapy. When you check out, a 15 percent discount will be automatically applied to your cart (excluding final sale items).
John Fogerty has revealed how he finally reclaimed ownership of some of the most iconic songs in American rock history. Accepting the Johnny Mercer Award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony in New York on Thursday, Fogerty delivered the punchline to a decades-long legal saga. “I had a plan, and the plan was I outlived all those sons of b----s, and I got my songs back!” he told the cheering crowd. Fogerty wrote “Proud Mary,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Fortunate Son,” and a string of other classics during Creedence Clearwater Revival’s extraordinary four-year run from 1968 to 1972—only for contracts signed early in his career to hand ownership of those copyrights to his record label. The dispute grew so bitter that he largely stopped performing the songs live for years and was even sued by his former label for allegedly copying a song he himself had written. In 2023, he announced he had acquired a majority interest in the worldwide publishing rights. “I had to live so much of my life not owning my own songs,” he told the Hollywood Reporter. “It was, of course, a tragedy, but it was a part of me.”
Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira of Thailand has died at the age of 47, the Bureau of the Royal Household confirmed on Friday. King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s eldest child had been in a coma for the last three and a half years after falling unconscious with a heart condition while training dogs in December 2022. She had been cared for in a Bangkok hospital ever since. “This loss is not merely bad news announced to the people, but an immeasurable grief in the hearts of the entire nation,” Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said. In his televised address, he described her as “a pride of Thailand,” and said that “her commitment to building a society of kindness, justice, and equality will forever remain as a moral legacy for the nation, a guiding light for generations of Thais.” The princess became known for her human rights and justice work, helping women in prisons to rehabilitate ahead of their release as part of her “Inspire” program. In an interview with The Associated Press in 2013, she said, “Society cannot grow if there is instability and injustice.” “Without the rule of law, without a good justice system, it’s always chaos. I think the rule of law is a very important pillar to development, to economic growth, and of course to human rights.”
China’s security ministry claimed Friday that foreign intelligence agencies are using sensor-equipped marine animals to gather information in the country’s waters. In a post on WeChat, the Ministry of State Security warned that an “invisible secret war” was unfolding at sea, with foreign actors collecting sensitive data through “a variety of new spying devices” to create underwater maps that pose a “serious threat to our national security.” Among the methods cited were “spy turtles” and “spy fish,” allegedly found with sensors attached. The ministry said the animals were collecting data on water temperature, salinity, and ocean currents in real time before transmitting it overseas via satellite. The ministry also said it had discovered buoys deployed by “an overseas marine research institute” that could track the acoustic signatures of Chinese submarines, as well as a “wave glider” used to transmit “military-related maritime environmental data and information on vessel activities.” China has repeatedly warned of alleged foreign espionage activities in sensitive waters, including in the South China Sea, East China Sea, and Taiwan Strait. Chinese media have reported that fishermen can receive rewards of up to 500,000 yuan ($73,000) for uncovering suspected surveillance devices.
Veteran actor James Handy, known for roles in films such as Top Gun: Maverick and Jumanji, died from a stab wound to the torso along with neck compression, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner. The term “neck compression” refers to age-related changes in the cervical spine, where nerves in the neck become pinched or compressed due to gradual wear and degeneration. Handy, 81, was found unconscious with a stab wound in the front yard of a residence in Los Angeles’s Tarzana neighborhood on June 3. He was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital. Michael Gledhill, 44—the son of Wendy Gledhill, who had been in a relationship with Handy for more than 30 years—has been charged with murder after admitting responsibility for the killing. Gledhill said her son had stopped taking his schizophrenia medication a week earlier, though she said she does not know what triggered the altercation. According to a police report, Michael called 911 and said, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.” Michael had been living with his mother and Handy. “I was with James for 31 years and of course I loved him dearly,” Gledhill said. “This is so difficult.”
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From IV drips to nasal sprays, NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) has become a star ingredient in the anti-aging and longevity space. NAD+ is a naturally occurring molecule produced by the body, and, much like collagen, elastin, and certain hormones, its levels decline with age. While intravenous and subcutaneous administration of NAD+ may help address concerns such as low energy, poor recovery, and dull skin, oral NAD+ supplements themselves have not been shown to be particularly effective. On the other hand, over-the-counter NAD+ precursors like NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) have shown promising results in both clinical studies and anecdotal reports. Possible benefits of oral NMN supplementation include reduced fatigue, less brain fog, healthier-looking skin, and, according to emerging research, support for healthier hair by addressing thinning from within.
As NAD+ levels decline, cellular energy production nosedives, oxidative stress increases, and hair follicles may become more vulnerable to thinning and age-related dysfunction. This has positioned NMN as a promising area of interest for hair health. The new body of research suggests that NMN supplementation may support cellular repair and proliferation by helping counter free radical damage (the cellular and molecular stress caused by factors such as UV exposure and pollution), which may, in turn, help support healthier hair growth and density.
Developed by Harvard professor Andrew Salzman, MD, Wonderfeel Youngr NMN contains 900 milligrams of patented NMN (what the brand describes as a “clinically effective dose”), along with antioxidants such as ergothioneine and vitamin D3. Together, these ingredients help reduce oxidative stress, support scalp and follicle health, and promote healthier-looking hair. In addition to helping defend the scalp and strands from oxidative damage, Wonderfeel’s flagship supplement is intended to support cellular pathways associated with hair growth, including Wnt/β-catenin signaling, while also helping address inflammation linked to scalp and follicle aging.
If you’ve been looking for a multipurpose longevity supplement with potential hair-supporting benefits to boot, Wonderfeel’s Youngr NMN may be worth adding to your wellness routine.
Margaret Kerry, the actress and dancer whose movements helped bring Disney’s Tinker Bell to life, has died at 97. The model behind the beloved fairy in Disney’s 1953 animated classic Peter Pan died Thursday in Wilmington, North Carolina. “It is with profound sadness that we share news of the passing of Margaret Kerry (Boeke), our beloved Tinker Bell,” her family said in a statement. Kerry died peacefully, surrounded by her three children, after what they described as “her courageous battle with lung cancer.” The family closed the tribute with a nod to Peter Pan: “Look up into the night sky and search for that ‘Second Star to the Right.’ Upon closer look, you might just notice that star shining a little brighter in Margaret’s honor.” Kerry recalled her audition for Peter Pan in a 2003 interview, noting that animators were looking for a young girl who was comfortable with dance movements and could portray a character who never spoke. “They liked the character that I came up with,” she said in a 2020 interview. “She’s feisty, and I call her beguiling. You love her if she’s very bad, and you love her if she’s very good.”
Singer Jason Derulo is facing criticism after a video tour of his California mansion revealed a floor aquarium housing sharks and stingrays beneath a glass walkway. The controversy began after the 36-year-old “Talk Dirty” singer gave Twitch streamer N3on a tour of his Tarzana, California home, showing off the unusual under-floor tank. As the pair walked across the glass-covered aquarium, several marine animals could be seen swimming below, including what appeared to be multiple sharks and stingrays. The display quickly drew backlash online, particularly on popular Reddit celebrity discussion forum Fauxmoi, where users accused Derulo of keeping the animals in an environment far too small. Many critics argued the aquarium appeared barren and offered little enrichment for the animals, while others questioned whether large marine species should be kept in a private residence at all. Several commenters described the setup as “cruel” and called for stricter regulations surrounding exotic animal ownership. The criticism intensified after older comments from Derulo about the tank resurfaced. In an earlier interview, the singer explained that he had designed the large floor aquarium himself and revealed that a shark in the tank had eaten many of the fish originally housed there. The debate has since reignited broader concerns about the treatment of exotic animals kept as luxury status symbols in celebrity homes.