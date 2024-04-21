Spice Girl Victoria Beckham Knows How She Got Her ‘Miserable Cow’ Reputation
FACING THE TRUTH
Victoria Beckham has addressed why she famously scowls in so many pictures taken of her. “I looked at some pictures of myself recently and was really struck by how happy I looked,” Beckham told the U.K. Sunday Times. “In the past I’ve always looked at those red-carpet pictures of me and seen a woman who looks nervous and insecure. Everyone else saw a woman who looked grumpy and stern—I suppose that’s how I got the reputation of being such a miserable cow.” Beckham turned 50 on Wednesday, and celebrated the occasion at London private members’ club Oswald’s on Saturday night. The party featured a reunion of the Spice Girls, who sang their hit “Stop” to guests who included Tom Cruise and Salma Hayek. “I’m excited about the future,” Beckham told the Times. “The thing with aging is that it is what it is. I always remember Marc Jacobs saying to me when he turned 60 that it was better than the alternative of not turning 60. It’s good advice! But generally I feel good about things. I have better opportunities now than I did when I was younger.”