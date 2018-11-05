Spice Girls Getting Back Together For Mega Bucks Global Tour

British pop group the Spice Girls are to reform for a comeback tour which is expected to gross them millions, it will be officially announced today.

However, it will be a case of five become four as Victoria Beckham, now a fashion designer, will not be reprising her role as Posh Spice in the ‘girl power’ supergroup that ruled the airwaves on both sides of the Atlantic in the 1990s with hits like Wannabe (which hit number one in 37 countries) and Spice Up Your Life.

Beckham does stand to make millions from the new tour, however, as a major shareholder in the Spice Girls brand and intellectual property.

It is a decade since the world’s biggest girl band last toured, although they did perform the 2012 Olympics closing ceremony.

The Spice Girls have previously performed as a four-piece during a two year period in which Halliwell had quit the band. This time round, Halliwell is in, but Beckham is out.

The remaining four members of the band announced their return with a mock news bulletin in which they poked fun at their personas; as a refresher Mel B is Scary Spice, Mel C is Sporty Spice, Emma Bunton is Baby Spice and Geri Halliwell is Ginger Spice.

The video ends by confirming U.K. summer stadium concerts next year—with tickets on sale at the weekend.

The four will also appear on Britain's biggest chat show on Saturday night.

Their debut album Spice sold more than 31 million copies worldwide, becoming the best-selling album by a female group in history.