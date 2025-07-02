These Spice Girls Won’t Attend Mel B’s Wedding This Weekend

Lizzo is once again hitting back at busybodies and skeptics who won’t stop speculating on her weight loss. In an interview with Women’s Health, the 37-year-old singer aimed to make her mindset, motivation, and methods crystal clear. She directed some comments at those who, despite her previous statements, insist that Lizzo’s changing figure is attributed to GLP-1 drugs.

Lizzo shared with writer Jessica Herndon that she’s recently received questions from fans, like, “Are you taking Ozempic?” and “What happened when you said it’s okay to be fat?” This is not to say that the artist seeks to shade those who turn to GLP-1 drugs in their healthcare journeys. She said, “If I did all of this on Ozempic....I would be just as proud of myself, because this s**t is hard.”

For the “About Damn Time” singer, this wasn’t a weight loss journey, but a weight release journey. Because, as Lizzo sees it, she didn’t actually lose anything. “It’s okay to release weight...[and] it’s okay to gain weight after you’ve released weight,” she says.

In January, Lizzo posted photos to her Instagram wearing workout gear paired with an ecstatic caption. “I reached my weight release goal,” she wrote, adding a motivational message for fans about achieving their own goals.

“I wanted to be ‘big-girl skinny,’” she tells Women’s Health. “Every big girl knows what I’m talking about. Big-girl skinny is 250 pounds.” This meant a balance of feeling like herself while reducing back pain and health concerns she struggled with. The change, she explains, came from consistent exercise and a nutritious diet with lean proteins and vegetables. Each week, she performs a mix of strength training and cardio for three days, and dedicates two days to 45-minute cardio workouts. It wasn’t about chasing thinness—only feeling better in her body, on her terms.