LORD OF THE DANCE
Spicer: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judges Are Against Me, but Christ Will Save Me
Sean Spicer’s debut on Dancing With the Stars has been widely and justifiably ridiculed as one of the worst ever, but he has a secret weapon up his fluorescent puffy sleeve—Jesus Christ. Spicer’s first dance saw him bang bongos along to “Spice Up Your Life” by The Spice Girls, and one judge said it looked like he was being “attacked by a swarm of wasps.” His first tweet after the undignified spectacle responded to Mike Huckabee’s words of support for him, saying a Spicer victory would create “an emotional meltdown in Hollyweird.” Spicer responded: “Clearly the judges aren’t going to be with me. Let’s send a message to #Hollywood that those of us who stand for #Christ won’t be discounted.” Spicer ended up with a final score of 12 out of 30 Monday night, just beating former NBA star/Kardashian spouse Lamar Odom with 11.