Spicer's Hitler Comments Were Turned Into HBO's 'Veep' Credits and It's Brilliant

Yesterday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer made a horrible blunder on Hitler’s use of chemical weapons in WWII during his daily press conference.

“Hitler didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons,” the press secretary said, trying to say that Bashar al-Assad is worse than Adolf Hitler. He then quickly tried to clarify, but things only got worse.

Naturally, this did not go over well. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said Spicer “must be fired.” Spicer went on CNN with Wolf Blitzer to apologize and the internet went nuts.

But the real gem is this video. If you’re a Veep fan, you'll love this–Julia Louis-Dreyfus did.

If you’re not, you’ll love it anyway. Because doesn’t it feel like we’re living in some twisted blend of House of Cards, Scandal and Veep?