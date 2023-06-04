CHEAT SHEET
‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Slings Past Box Office Expectations
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse far outpaced box office expectations, raking in $120.5 million domestically for the second-highest weekend total of the year so far, behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Early tracking numbers predicted $70-80 million, which still would have doubled the $35.6 million opening weekend for 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The animated sequel’s worldwide total topped $200 million since its theatrical release on Friday, June 2. In its second weekend, Disney’s live-action version of The Little Mermaid fell to third place with $12.3 million behind the Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman, which came in second with an impressive $20 million.